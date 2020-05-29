Protest in Columbus over George Floyd's death turns violent

A crowd of protesters in downtown Columbus clashed with local police during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Around 400 people turned out Thursday night.

A key downtown intersection near the Ohio Statehouse was blocked for hours.

The demonstration began as a peaceful protest, but news outlets reported protesters began throwing objects like water bottles and police responded with tear gas.

News outlets report demonstrators left smashed storefront windows along downtown streets and tried to breach the statehouse.

Officials say damage was done at the Ohio Statehouse during the protest Thursday night.

28 Statehouse window panes were shattered along the West and South sides of the Statehouse.

The State Street door and West Rotunda doors also sustained damage, officials say.

Five pole lamps were vandalized and fire damage was done to flags in flower beds on the grounds.

Neither Columbus police nor state troopers could be reached for comment.