Protest outside Scioto County CPS following baby's death

Protesters are gathered outside the Scioto County Children's Services building Monday afternoon. The protesters say they want to hold CPS accountable following the recent death of a baby.

Dylan Groves was found dead near his parents' home in Otway, Ohio the evening of Wednesday, June 12. The 6-month-old was at the bottom of a well approximately 30 feet deep.

Daniel Groves, 41, and Jessica Groves, 39, are facing charges, including aggravated murder. According to a preliminary autopsy, Dylan suffered skull fractures on both sides of his skull, a fractured left arm (broken radius, humerus and ulna), a left leg fracture, two broken left ribs, soft tissue hemorrhaging in his right chest wall, and a laceration to his left arm.

Investigators say Dylan was born addicted to drugs and spent the first months of his life under the care of Scioto County Children's Services. The couple regained custody of him after complying with CPS requirements.

"I was angry," said Stephanie Carter, one of the organizers of the protest. "I felt it was senseless. I felt that Dylan should not have been given back so soon. If children's services followed protocol, then I think protocol needs to change."

The peaceful protest started around 9 a.m. Monday. The protesters said they planned to stay out there until around one in the afternoon.

Some protesters told us they traveled from hours away to be the voice they say Dylan, and other children like him, didn't have.

WSAZ discovered that Daniel Groves, the baby's biological father, was on probation for one criminal case and out on bond for another at the time he was arrested for his son's disappearance. We cannot confirm if CPS officials were aware of the ongoing criminal cases when Daniel regained custody of the baby or if they even check with the court system.

Investigators say Daniel stopped showing up for court appearances, home visits, and doctor appointments for Dylan. That's when CPS and the sheriff's office started looking for the child.

Dylan's body was found June 12, but deputies believe the child has been dead since the end of March.

The Scioto County Commissioners sent a letter to the Scioto County Children's Services Board last week, urging the board to place its director on administrative leave and bring in a third party to examine the case.

The director, Dr. Lorra Fuller, commented on the letter in an email to WSAZ:

"At this time the board has not responded to the commissioners letter. However they will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the recommendation. They will also be determining if an outside investigation will be necessary. At this time the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will be reviewing the case in question beginning Monday. The review will determine if Ohio law and rule that govern child welfare agencies were followed."

A Scioto County grand jury indicted the Groves on charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, endangering children, tampering with evidence, interference with custody, gross abuse of a corpse, and four counts of felonious assault.

Both Daniel and Jessica Groves will appear in court again Tuesday.

If they are ultimately found guilty on all counts, the pair could face life in prison.