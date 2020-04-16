Protesters at Ky. COVID-19 news briefings required to stay in their cars

People protesting at the Kentucky state Capitol will now have to stay in their cars due to a mandate from the commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Hundreds of protesters converged Wednesday on the Capitol grounds in Frankfort to advocate for reopening Kentucky businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak. To see the original story and video: CLICK HERE.

Protesters could be heard during Gov. Andy Beshear's press briefing, shouting slogans like “We want to work,” "Abortion is not essential," and "Tyranny kills."

Many protesters were local business owners saying they are demanding decisions be made.

Beshear said the group of protesters would be considered a mass gathering and if not exercising social distancing they should quarantine.

