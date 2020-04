Hundreds of protestors converged Wednesday on the Capitol grounds in Frankfort to advocate for re-opening Kentucky businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hundreds of protestors converged Wednesday on the Capitol grounds in Frankfort to advocate for re-opening Kentucky businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Protestors could be heard during Gov. Andy Beshear’s news briefing, shouting slogans like “We want to work,” "Abortion is not essential," and "Tyranny kills."