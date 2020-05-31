Protesters rally, march in Portsmouth in wake of George Floyd's death

As dusk approached downtown Portsmouth Sunday evening, so did a group hoping for change.

Organizers, police preached unity as protesters marched through Portsmouth Sunday. (Sarah Bankston/WSAZ)

“Things have got to change,” protester Chris King said. “People have to have more respect for human lives. It doesn't matter what color you are.”

Following the trend of cities and towns all over the country, neighbors gathered at Spartan Stadium and marched towards Portsmouth’s Municipal Building to make their voices heard after the death of George Floyd.

A death that weighed heavy on Shauntavian Martin, a protester who's carried a badge for the last four years.

“What was done was not right. It's not a protocol that has been practice within any police department whatsoever,” Martin said. “Seeing the video was hard. Just seeing another human being lose their life was hard.”

For organizer Datoine Robinson, he's hoping for incremental change throughout the region...on both sides of the blue line.

“If we can get Portsmouth to understand that we all need each other, maybe it would trickle down to Waverly, maybe it'll get up to Chillicothe, maybe it'll get over to Huntington,” Robinson said. “Eventually maybe across the whole country.”

Members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol spoke at the rally. Portsmouth and Scioto County law enforcement were also on hand to secure the Portsmouth Municipal Building.