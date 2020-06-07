Protests go on despite organizers postponing events

Protests in two cities in our region went on Sunday despite original organizers deciding to postpone the events.

The first one happened late Sunday morning at the West Virginia Capitol.

On Friday, the “I Can’t Breathe WV” rally was cancelled due to safety concerns brought to the organizer’s attention during a discussion with public officials and law enforcement.

Organizers said then that they "strongly encouraged" people to not show up to the capitol.

Our reporter at the rally says about one hundred people still showed up Sunday. Counter protesters were also there.

One protester reportedly dumped flour at the statue of Stonewall Jackson on the capitol complex.

Protesters were calling for its removal while counter protesters stood in support of the statue.

Meanwhile in Ashland, Ky., protesters still showed up despite organizers for that event deciding to postpone for various reasons.

Our crew at that rally says a little more than one hundred people still showed up there to share stories and experiences before marching through downtown. Everything has been peaceful.

The protesters marched to Ashland City Hall where they laid in the middle of Greenup Ave. for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

