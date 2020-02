John says when a tree or shrub blooms before June 15, you prune it immediately after all the flowers come off. All others your prune in late winter when it's dormant.

John Marra in Studio 3.

When it comes to planting grass, John says a good time for our area is spring, April 1-May 15, or in the fall, August 15-October 1. He says the absolute best time, though, is fall.