Public Service Commission to investigate Fayette County water service

The Public Service Commission has opened a general investigation into the quality of water service provided by Paige-Kincaid Public Service District in Fayette County, according to a news release.

This investigation comes after the PSC received many formal complaints on the service of Paige-Kincaid PSD, and a petition signed by over 400 people complaining about poor water service.

Page-Kincaid PSD serves about 639 water customers in Fayette County.

In the release, PSC Chairman Charlotte R. Lane said, “The Commission had been promised that these problems were being resolved. However, now that the entire water system is under a boil water advisory for an unspecified duration, it is clearly a situation that requires the Commission’s immediate action.”

In 2019, Page-Kincaid PSD applied for a certificate to rehabilitate its water treatment plant in Fayette County for about $3.35 million.

West Virginia American Water intervened in that case and wanted to develop a wholesale purchased water agreement with or the acquisition of Page-Kincaid.

The Commission granted Page-Kincaid’s request to withdraw the certificate application based on the parties agreeing to discussions of alternatives to the Page-Kincaid certificate project.

At that time the Commission stressed the necessity of achieving a solution.

Later, Page-Kincaid took the position that it would only consider a proposal from WVAW to buy both the water and sewer systems.

Discussions subsequently broke down between the parties after Paige-Kincaid refused to provide information requested by WVAW regarding the sewer system.

WVAW has been named a respondent in the General Investigation.

A Status Conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 16, at the Public Service Commission Main Hearing Room in Charleston.

More information may be obtained from the Public Service Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 20-0397-PWD-GI.