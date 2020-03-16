Public asked to limit visits to Cabell County Courthouse due to COVID-19

The public is asked to limit visits to the Cabell County Courthouse due to the COVID-19 outbreak, instead conducting business online and by phone, the County Commission said Monday.

Following is contact information for the main county offices:

Commission Office – 304-526-8634

County Clerk’s Office – 304-526-8625

Circuit Clerk’s Office – 304-526-8622

Sheriff’s Office – 304-526-8664

Sheriff’s Tax Office – 304-526-8672

Prosecutor’s Office – 304-526-8653

Assessor’s Office – 304-526-8601 (personal property); 304-526-9899 (real estate)

Cabell County Emergency Medical Services -- 304-526-9797

Cabell County 911 Administrative – 304-526-8555

To see a list of all county offices: CLICK HERE

