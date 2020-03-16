Public asked to limit visits to Cabell County Courthouse due to COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The public is asked to limit visits to the Cabell County Courthouse due to the COVID-19 outbreak, instead conducting business online and by phone, the County Commission said Monday.
Following is contact information for the main county offices:
- Commission Office – 304-526-8634
- County Clerk’s Office – 304-526-8625
- Circuit Clerk’s Office – 304-526-8622
- Sheriff’s Office – 304-526-8664
- Sheriff’s Tax Office – 304-526-8672
- Prosecutor’s Office – 304-526-8653
- Assessor’s Office – 304-526-8601 (personal property); 304-526-9899 (real estate)
- Cabell County Emergency Medical Services -- 304-526-9797
- Cabell County 911 Administrative – 304-526-8555
To see a list of all county offices: CLICK HERE