Public asked to limit visits to Cabell County Courthouse due to COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The public is asked to limit visits to the Cabell County Courthouse due to the COVID-19 outbreak, instead conducting business online and by phone, the County Commission said Monday.

Following is contact information for the main county offices:

  • Commission Office – 304-526-8634

  • County Clerk’s Office – 304-526-8625

  • Circuit Clerk’s Office – 304-526-8622

  • Sheriff’s Office – 304-526-8664

  • Sheriff’s Tax Office – 304-526-8672

  • Prosecutor’s Office – 304-526-8653

  • Assessor’s Office – 304-526-8601 (personal property); 304-526-9899 (real estate)

  • Cabell County Emergency Medical Services -- 304-526-9797

  • Cabell County 911 Administrative – 304-526-8555

To see a list of all county offices: CLICK HERE

 