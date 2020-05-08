Public buildings and parks to reopen in Barboursville next week

Reopening plans for public buildings and parks were announced Friday for the Village of Barboursville.

Public buildings and offices will be fully staffed beginning Monday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials say.

As customer traffic will be limited, officials are asking the public to call ahead if at all possible.

Disinfectant cleaners will be used on all counter tops, doorknobs, handles, shared office equipment, meeting spaces and public use areas daily.

Employees are being told to avoid shaking hands when interacting with the public, to practice social distancing and conduct as much business over the phone as possible.

Parks and recreation areas will resume regular hours of operation on May 11 as well.

All walking, biking and hiking paths will be reopened.

Fishing will also be permitted at Lake William at this time.

Village officials also announced that the disc golf course, community garden, cartmill gardens and skate park will all be reopen as well.

Park restrooms, sport courts and fields, playgrounds and the splash park will remain closed until further notice.

The community center, picnic shelters and amphitheater at Barboursville Park will not be available for rent until the state lifts restrictions on large gatherings.

Officials say signs will be placed throughout the park outlining guidelines for social distancing

All activities at the senior center have been suspended until further notice. Officials say this is to help protect the “most at risk’ for COVID-19 in the community.

