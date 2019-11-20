Public weighs in on proposed Ohio River bridge project

A proposed bridge project could reduce commute times for residents looking to travel between part of Ohio and West Virginia.

The KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission is trying to figure out the possibility of a new bridge crossing the Ohio River, and they looked to the public Wednesday night for their thoughts.

The commission hosted a public meeting Wednesday night on the bridge that would link state Route 7 in Ohio with the Big Ben Highway and Ohio River Road (state Route 2) in West Virginia.

They even presented three different possibilities for the bridge project – one they say would help dramatically cut the commute time from Lawrence County, Ohio, to the Huntington Mall area.

The commission plans on hosting another public meeting this spring. In the meantime, anyone can review the plans and provide feedback on the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission’s Facebook page