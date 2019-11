To make a Pumpkin Spice Latte, Dr. Destiny Cooper says you have to start with a Pumpkin Spice Creamer.

Thanksgiving recipes in Studio 3.

Pumpkin Spice Creamer Recipe

Heat almond milk, coconut milk, coconut fat, pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, and ½ cup maple syrup in saucepan.

Chill in fridge.

Serve with your favorite coffee and enjoy!