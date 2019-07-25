Puppy fighting for her life after being left for dead

Rescuers are hoping a puppy will make a full recovery after she was found injured on the side of the road in Scioto County.

Mandi Timberlake rescues animals in the county. She received a message over the weekend that included a video of a whimpering puppy.

"I received a video of her and it was her just crying," Timberlake said. "I knew I couldn't sleep at night unless I was able to get her taken care of and at least get her out of pain. I knew she was going to die otherwise."

The dog was left for dead on Mound Street in Portsmouth.

Timberlake and her friend rushed the puppy to the Shawnee Animal Clinic. Clinic employees believe Peanut is eight or nine weeks old.

Dr. Gail Counts says Peanut's injuries indicate she may have been hit, kicked, or thrown out of a car window.

Peanut was semi-comatose when she arrived at the clinic. She also had head trauma, brain swelling, roundworms, fleas, and a ruptured right eye.

Despite her injuries, Peanut has a good prognosis, Dr. Counts said. The pup has a strong heartbeat, but the road to recovery will be a long one.

"We don't know yet if she'll need to learn to walk, if shes going to blind in both eyes or just one," Timberlake told WSAZ. "Eventually, she might have to have this eye removed. She may need help still eating and drinking."

Peanut is taking steps forward in her recovery daily. On Thursday, she walked and ate without help.

"It's amazing that shes going to have a full life and she's going to be adopted and loved at some point," Timberlake said.

The clinic has raised about $3,000 for Peanut's care, but the employees say they will need much more. You can reach the clinic at (740) 353-5758.