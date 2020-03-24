Pursuit leads to man floating downriver on log

Law enforcement officers in Cabell County are looking for a suspect floating down the Ohio River on a log.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, it happened Tuesday evening after a domestic incident in the Greenbottom area, near the Cabell-Mason county line.

Investigators say when deputies showed up, the man jumped in his car, drove his car in the river, then jumped in the river and is now floating down the river on a log to get away from deputies.

