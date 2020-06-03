Pursuit leads to two arrests in Floyd County, Ky.

A pursuit led to two arrests Tuesday in Floyd County.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit started after the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

The pursuit ended in Hueysville on a dead end roadway. The driver of the vehicle got out and ran. The passenger was detained at the scene.

K-9 Drago led deputies to a home where the driver was found hiding in a clothes dryer.

Deputies and constables seized crystal meth, prescription pills, digital scales, and other paraphernalia found inside the vehicle.

Stephanie Hall of Corbin, Kentucky, was charged with fleeing and evading police, trafficking a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, and various traffic charges. She also was wanted for a parole violation.

Justin Hall of Lackey, Kentucky, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Both were taken to the Floyd County Jail.