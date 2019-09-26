Putnam County Fire Service Board looks to change fee structure

Putnam County residents may be seeing changes to the fire service fee they pay.

In some cases, the bill could go up and in others it could go down.

The fee, that helps generate some money for the volunteer fire departments in Putnam County, has been in existence for 33 years and only gone up once.

The fire board says it's taken a look at how they are operating and they want to make some changes to ensure that they are operating as efficiently as possible. That's by changing things like when the bill is due, late fees, and billing of insurance companies.

"Again, we are dealing with an ordinance that was written in 1986, so we always have issues that have come up over the years and we are looking up to clean up a lot of those issues. Make the ordinance to where it is more versatile to take Putnam County to 10 and 20 years into the future," Fire Administrator Richard Pullin said.

If this is approved by the commission, the new fees and structures will go into effect the first of next year.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

