Putnam County Health Department checking on COVID-19 compliance

Like any other health department in the country, Putnam County’s has gotten much busier.

The Putnam County Health Department is checking up on businesses to make sure they follow COVID-19 guidelines. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

That busy trend has filtered all the way down to environmental health specialist Bret Rorabaugh.

“I've been doing community mitigation which is going out and making sure everyone's following the rules and guidelines,” Rorabaugh said.

Rorabaugh has one of the more mobile responsibilities within the Putnam County Health Department, going out and checking up on COVID-19 guidlines compliance.

“I will be driving around the county as much as I can at hot spots, like Teays Valley and Hurricane area because the majority of the population that lives in Putnam County lives in that area,” Rorabaugh said.

While some businesses and restaurants remain closed, the ones that are open are subject to review if Rorabaugh catches or hears about something that seems off.

“Red flags that I looked for is if there's a mass gathering, like you see lots of people in a certain area,” Rorabaugh said. “If I also see lots of cars sitting in a certain area.”

Rorabaugh says many of the complaints the health department have received have not been true, but if there is a correction that needs to be made he says it hasn't been a problem.

“So far, everyone's been great. Putnam County has been fantastic to deal with,” Rorabaugh said.

If you see any restaurants or businesses that you believe might not be following COVID-19 guidelines, you can contact the Putnam County Health Department at 304-757-2541.