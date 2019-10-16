Putnam County BZA recommends easier access to business development

The Putnam County Board of Zoning Appeals held a vote Tuesday evening to make a recommendation on whether to allow fast food chains and alcohol-serving restaurants easier access to be able to build in special permit issue areas within the county.

Members of the community speak their piece about zoning regulations at the Putnam County Board of Zoning appeals meeting.

This debate on this has been going on for a couple of years now as the Wendy’s in Teays Valley and the Walmart in Hurricane were approved and built.

Developers within permitted use zones, mainly the area around the Hurricane and Teays Valley exits on Interstate 64, do not need zoning approval from the county.

The board is now looking to extend that same access to developers looking to expand in special permit use areas along Teays Valley Road.

Putnam County developer TJ Summers says approval of such a motion would be a bad idea for a number of reasons.

“There are no regulations to keep amplified music out of the restaurant outdoors, anything like that,” Summers said. “There's no noise ordinance in Putnam County. So those types of things are things the BZA is supposed to condition.”

The board voted to recommend that Board of Zoning approval not be needed in special use areas, possibly making things easier for developers. The final decision will be made at the next Putnam County commission meeting on Oct. 24.

