Putnam County educators hold teacher parade in neighborhoods

Schools in West Virginia have been closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Because of that, teachers are having to think of new creative ways to see their students and be safe at the same time.

So a Putnam County teacher came up with the idea of a teacher parade.

"We thought this would be a great way to get out into the community so the kids can see their teachers that they have missed," said Kathy Chadwell, a teacher at Scott Teays Elementary School.

The teachers would stay in their cars while riding down the streets of where their students lived.

"I think this is a great opportunity for the kids to stay safely on their porches and just give us a kind wave," Chadwell said.

One family along the parade route went all out to show their teachers how much they missed them.

The Nichols family decorated their entire front yard with books and posters. Mom Alisha Nichols says once she got word that the parade was coming, she knew she had to make something happen.

"We felt like we needed to really show all of our support and show em” how much we missed them, how much we loved them," Nichols said.

Nichols says the past few weeks have made her appreciate her children's teachers in a whole new way, because she has been homeschooling her kids for weeks.

"It's been very interesting because I just can't live up to the expectations of the teachers. You know, I'm mom," Nichols said.

Once the parade began it was filled with waving hands and honking horns, showing that the bond between teacher and student could never be broken.

When WSAZ asked Luke Nichols about his teacher, he said. "She's very nice and she, um, she lets us do things that she wasn't even planning to do."

