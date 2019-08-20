Putnam County man charged with first-degree sexual assault and abuse

A man from Putnam County faces sexual assault and abuse charges after investigators say he victimized an 11-year-old girl.

Ernest Wayne Jarrell, 73, of Red House, is charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual abuse, according to Putnam County court records.

The girl told investigators that Jarrell touched her inappropriately earlier this year at a home in Red House. Investigators were notified about the incident in early April, according to the criminal complaint.

Jarrell was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is set at $50,000 cash.

