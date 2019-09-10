Putnam County pharmacist found guilty of illegally dispensing pain medications

A pharmacist who operated out of Buffalo, West Virginia, was found guilty Tuesday of conspiring to dispense and distribute oxycodone and oxymorphone.

Jackson Noel had been accused of illegally dispensed oxycodone and oxymorphone pills from the pharmacy to out-of-state customers, including ones from Kentucky.

Investigators say he sold the pills on a cash-only basis.

The indictment states Noel sold the drugs from June 2015 to December 2016 to people in eastern Kentucky.

Noel faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as a $1 million fine.

