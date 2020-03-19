Putnam County restaurants still open for delivery or take out

Despite closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some restaurants still remain open for takeout or delivery in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Convention and Visitor's Bureau has compiled a list of all of these locally owned establishments still offering services.

-Angaleno's Pizza: Offering to go and drive through orders, 304-937-4916

-The Bakerie: Call for options, 304-400-5128

-Belknap Dough Company: Food truck operating in Scott Depot, 304-678-5531

-Bridge Cafe & Bistro: Offering to go and curbside orders, 304-678-5531

-Dough Daddy's Pizza: Offering take out and delivery. Check page for hours daily, 581-235-7777

-Drip's Cafe on Main: Offering curbside or to go orders, 681-233-3554

-Drip Coffee: Offering curbside or to go orders, 304-382-1756

-Fairways Bar & Grill: Offering to go orders to be picked up at the coffee shop inside Mid-Valley Mart. Call or order online, 304-757-5540

-Farley's: Offering curbside service as always, 304-562-7038

-Fat Patty's: Offering curbside pickup 11 a.m until 10 p.m., 304-757-5000

-FireSide Grille: Offering curbside pickup or carryout beginning March 23 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., 304-757-4700

-Happy Belly Foods: Offering to go orders, check Facebook page for menu and times each day, 304-549-2705

-Hidden Creek Mercantile: Call for info, 681-233-4049

-Italian Grille: Offering curbside or to go orders, 304-757-0333

-Jersey Mike's: Offering delivery and to go orders online through the website or app, 304-757-6453

-L & R BBQ: Offering to go orders. Open Tuesday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., 304-757-0707

-Old Mill Bakery: Closed through March 20, 304-993-8075

-Mediterranean Breeze: Offering to go orders, 304-769-8774

-Moon Buffet: Offering to go or delivery orders, 304-586-0180 or 304-586-0181

-Mountain Pie Company: Offering delivery and to go orders. Free kids meals, 304-397-6249

-PowerUp Grille: Meal prep services available, 304-397-6174

-Red Line Diner: Offering delivery and to go orders, 304-769-8820

-Rio Grande Teays Valley: Offering to go orders, 304-757-7873

-Riverside Cafe: Offering to go and delivery orders, 304-586-2869

-Suka Ramen: Call for information, 681-233-3533

-Sweet Mama's: Box lunch with pepperoni roll and cookies for $6, add drink for $8, 304-397-6032

-Tammy's County Kitchen: Offering to go orders. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., 304-937-2855

-Taste of Asia: Offering take out and delivery service within five miles (Delivery has $20 order minimum and $3 service fee.) 304-760-6010

-Thai Valley Kitchen: Offering curbside and pickup. Adjusted hours. 304-562-3300

-Tudor's Biscuit World: Offering drive-through and to go orders at all locations.

-Valley Cakes and Cafe: Offering curbside pickup and delivery within eight miles. 681-233-1400

-Whiskey Taco: Offering take out orders and delivery, 304-410-6211 or 681-233-4200

-Winfield Dairy Freeze: Offering curbside pickup and to go orders at the window, 304-586-4410