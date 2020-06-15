Putnam County students to receive iPads and laptops for upcoming school year

At Monday night's Putnam County Board of Education meeting, a vote to give every student an iPad or laptop for the 2020-2021 school year was approved.

Every student in elementary school will receive an iPad to take home after the school day ends. Students in third through fifth grades will receive a detachable keyboard accessory for their iPads.

Students in middle and high school will receive a Lenovo laptop. This type of laptop has been used in classes, but now students will be able to take these home.

Putnam County Schools Superintendent John Hudson said, "They'll be taking those devices home each and every day. So, that will allow them to continue work at home, but it also helps us to look through surveys, as well, of what students may need to have better internet accessibility and how we may be able to help."

The vote to give each student a device passed unanimously.