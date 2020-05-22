Putnam County to host carpool cinema

Valley Park in Putnam County will soon transform into a carpool cinema.

The Putnam Chamber announced Friday morning the county’s first drive-in style movie will take place on June 5 and 6.

It will be presented by Suddenlink.

Your family can join Woody and the gang for a showing of Toy Story 4.

The chamber says is made possible by Suddenlink, Putnam County Bank, Yeager Insurance, West Virginia American Water, Poca Valley Bank, Eric J. Tarr Family Businesses, Design Roofing and BelaStar Creative.

