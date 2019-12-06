Putnam Sheriff's Department honors fallen officer with DUI checkpoint

Every year on Dec. 5, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department teams up to honor one of their own.

Eddie Miller was a Putnam County Sheriff's deputy who was killed by a drunken driver on Dec. 5, 2006, while on the job.

On Thursday night, the sheriff's department teamed up with the Winfield Police Department for the eighth annual DUI checkpoint in his honor.

It's a chance to raise awareness and help keep the public safe.

