Putnam County Parks get creative to help generate revenue

With the Waves of Fun wave pool being closed for the summer, wedding receptions and big events having to be postponed, the numbers started to appear negative when it came to profit for Putnam County Parks.

Putnam County Parks officials have found creative ways to generate revenue in the face of COVID-19.

"At our May board meeting, we had projected for the quarter, and this is the end of our budget year, that we were going to be negative $9,000 for the quarter," said Ashley Deal, Putnam County Parks co-director. "(But) we actually are projected, as of today, to be $3,000 to the good."

Deal said the reason for the positive turnaround has a lot to do with having baseball fields back open for practices, as well as being able to book the conference center for large events at half capacity.

"Which is good for us because, we have an eight thousand square foot ballroom so we can still fit, with the dance floor, about 250 people and the average wedding is about 150 to 200 (people)."

But Deal said the staff had to get creative while still maintaining social distancing rules, all to try and make up for the anticipated revenue from things like the wave pool.

For example, the park will be hosting things like "Picnic in the Park" and a "Princess Drive-thru," both of which will be done by donation.

Picnic in the Park:

Deal says this will be a social distancing picnic with a movie and food trucks. They will have spots marked off to maintain physical distance, you can bring your own picnic blankets and they will have some food trucks set up along with a movie for entertainment.

They will have their first one on Friday, June 19 at Valley Park.

Princess Drive-Thru:

Deal says they are partnering up with Story Booth Characters, which is a non-profit organization, to put on the event.

There will be 13 different princess spots where different princess will be acting out scenes with music and that cars can pass through, and will be given a map to mark off the different princesses they've seen.

"You can come, if you’d like to give a donation it’ll be split between our park and (Story Booth Characters) organization but you don’t have to," Deal said. "So all the different princess will start at the front of Valley Park and it’ll go all the way back to the shelters and then it’ll end at Frozen (which) will be the last scene."

This event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Valley Park.

"We knew we had to do something and we just want to be creative," Deal told WSAZ. "We also know that people don’t have things to do, there’s not other things going on so we want to provide that for the community which is what the park is for."

Deal said you can go to their Facebook page or website for lists of their future events.