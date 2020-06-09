Putnam residents to vote on school operating levy Tuesday

It's been almost five years since the Putnam county school operating levy has been voted on but that will change come Tuesday.

"That will give about $21 million (annually) that allows the district to have many things that you obviously would not be able to have if you did not have the operating levy and renewal," said Superintendent of Putnam schools, John Hudson.

Hudson said the levy has been in place for over 70 years, 1949 was the first year voters agreed to it. The last levy renewal passed in 2015.

The levy is designed for things like: expanding or renovating buildings, provide continued financial support toward employee salaries and benefits and providing or maintaining secure environments for students for example, having school security.

"All the curricular positions, the clubs, coaching, transportation, athletic events: we have dedicated almost $2 million from this levy each year for instructional supplies (and) technology enhancement."

Which Hudson says, is even more imperative right now due to the pandemic.

Hudson said if the levy doesn't pass it would be a hard hit to the school system.

"Imagine taking $21 million out of the budget," Hudson told WSAZ.

"That’s $3 million that wouldn’t go to up-keep of our building or new technology, that’s $2 million that wouldn’t go for any type of instructional improvements yearly (and) those are critical areas."

He also says the levy is a good thing even for those without children in the school system:

"Obviously, many people want to come and relocate to Putnam county because, of the quality of the education systems. So I believe that helps the individual with their value of their property because, it is a desired location to live."

Hudson says the levy renewal would not increase tax rates for people in Putnam county.

The levy will be on the ballot this Tuesday.

If the levy were to pass it would go into effect on July 1, 2021 and the current levy would expire.