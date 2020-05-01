Qualified PUA applicants to start receiving benefits Friday, May 8

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits will begin to be distributed to the self-employed, contract workers, and gig workers on Friday, May 8.

A news release late Friday night said more than 13,600 West Virginians applied for the assistance.

"Under the direction and leadership of Gov. Justice, WorkForce has been working around the clock to deliver this much needed benefit to West Virginia business owners," Scott Adkins, acting WorkForce commissioner, said in a news release. "The CARES Act requires us to fully review and vet PUA applications to determine eligibility before paying benefits. I am happy to report our staff is diligently working to follow these guidelines and benefits will begin to be delivered to qualified PUA applicants beginning Friday, May 8."

People who applied for this assistance are not generally eligible for unemployment, but through a provision in the federal CARES act they will receive money due to businesses being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

