Quidditch Cup coming to Dunbar in 2020

Grab your portkey because the US Quidditch Cup is heading to Dunbar.

Wizards and witches from across the country will take over the Shawnee Sports Complex next April.

Quidditch is based on the fictional sport from the 'Harry Potter' series but of course, with a few changes. in the potter universe, the sport is played on flying broomsticks.

About 1,500 college athletes will compete for the gold and they're in good company.

Around 450 universities play Quidditch worldwide.

“The Shawnee Sports Complex opened a year ago. It was a sketch on a napkin that has grown to exceed all expectations we could have had. Today’s announcement from United States Quidditch is a tribute that we are moving in the right direction. USQ chose the Shawnee Sports Complex over complexes in Salt Lake City, UT and Columbia, SC. On their visit, they saw the work and dedication we have committed to bringing athletic tourism to our area," Salango said in a news release.

