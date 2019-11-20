Quilts for veterans

Sheila Binion and Brenda McGlone talk about an organization called Quilts of Valor for Veterans.

If you want to donate to Carter County QFV, you can contact Carol Fraley at 109 Bagby Park, Grayson, Kentucky 41143.

To add a veteran from Carter county to the list, call Sheila at (606) 315-3200.

If you want to add a veteran from anywhere in the country, head over to qovf.org.

To start a quilting group, you can contact Nancy Cann, the State Coordinator, at (650)-242-2323.