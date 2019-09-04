RAW VIDEO | Firefighters reunited with baby they helped save

A tiny baby, just under two weeks old, suffered a medical emergency--threatening his life before it even started.

Four firefighters with the Dunbar Fire Department are reunited with a baby they helped save.

But thanks to four firefighters with the Dunbar Fire Department, that baby is alive and healthy.

It happened early in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Amy Smith's home in Dunbar.

"He had slept through the entire night, which is unusual for him," said Smith about Brayden. "He wakes up every two hours. I got up around 8:30 with my daughter. I was feeding her and I remember him breathing strange. Every other breath, he was gasping."

Smith said she knew something just wasn't right with him.

"He wasn't getting any better," Smith said. "So I texted my mom to have her drive us to the emergency room because he wasn't that bad yet. She lives in Nitro, so in that five to 10 minutes before she got there, he had turned grey and around the mouth was turning blue. He couldn't breathe at all really."

Smith says she and her mom both called 911 and her mom started CPR on Brayden until firefighters got there.

The four that showed up are Deputy Chief Jason Burger, Capt. Josh Bowers, Lt. Chuck Carney and firefighter Isaac Brunetti.

Burger says when they were first called out, they were told it was possibly a one-month old in cardiac arrest.

"When we got there, we went inside and found the baby on the couch. They told us he was a month old and when I got there, I thought, this baby isn't even a month old yet. Then you realize you are dealing with something a lot smaller. When I got to him, he was gasping maybe four to five times a minute, which we know isn't enough to sustain anything. I started chest compressions. Then the other guys came in and that's when we started ventilating and breathing for the baby."

Eventually, crews got a pulse and Brayden was rushed to the hospital.

"I just kept thinking please don't take him," Smith said. "I was horrified."

Burger says the call for them was very emotional since they were dealing with a baby that was so small.

"It's emotional, I'm not going to lie," Burger said. "As someone with two small children and past experiences with those calls we have run, it's something else to see him here now."

Smith says after several days in the hospital, Brayden was sent home. She says all of his tests came back negative and that doctors couldn't find anything wrong with him.

On Wednesday, Smith, Brayden and all of the firefighters were reunited at the Dunbar Fire Department, about two weeks after the incident.

"It's pretty special," Burger said. "It was pretty special to see you guys walk up today. I think it was emotional for just about everyone of us."

"I am thankful," Smith said. "I am very, very thankful for them."

All of the guys joked with Smith, telling her she could go home for the day and that they would watch Brayden for her.

They have even been following along with Brayden's progress on Smith's Facebook page, saying they can't wait to see her posts with him for years to come.

"I'll have to bring him back to visit every now and then," said Smith to the firefighters.

"You wonder everyday, do you really make a difference?" Burger said. "Then you run a call like this, and it's rewarding to see that you actually do. Some days are just another day, but when you run into something like this, you realize that you have done something."

Brayden is now just shy of a month old. Smith says he sleeps a lot during the day and tends to keep her up at night. She says he is doing well and that you would never know anything happened to him.

All four firefighters said they were just excited to see Brayden, since they typically don't see many patients after calls.

"Running these kinds of calls, I think it's scarier than running into a burning building," Burger said. "This is a call I don't ever want to run again."

"I'll take 10 fires before another one of these any day," said Capt. Bowers.

Burger did want to use the story as a reminder to those with young children or those who babysit to take CPR classes.

"When you have a small child or you are babysitting, it's important to know the steps of CPR," Burger said. "We always stress the importance of infant and small child CPR. A lot of times with small babies, they go into cardiac arrest and it's directly related to their breathing. So it's important to know what to do in case of an emergency."

The four men who helped save Brayden received a special honor. Tune into WSAZ on First at Five on Friday, Sept. 13 to see that story.