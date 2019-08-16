EXTENDED VIDEO | Man mowing lawns in all 50 states for veterans, others in need

A man is traveling the country, mowing lawns for free with the help of law enforcement.

A man is traveling the country, mowing lawns for free with the help of law enforcement. Rodney Smith Jr. mowed a lawn with Charleston Police officers Friday. (Source: WSAZ)

Rodney Smith Jr., of Huntsville, Alabama, stopped in Charleston, West Virginia Friday.

"I believe what I'm doing is my purpose," Smith Jr. said.

Charleston Police officers helped Smith mow and trim a lawn on Mccormick Street.

Smith Jr. calls it "Mowing With Cops" and says his organization, called Raising Men Lawn Care Service, volunteers to help the elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans, "and even other people in need." He plans to make stops in all 50 states.

Outside a home in Charleston, Smith Jr. explained the story behind his mission. After high school, he moved to Florida to study computer science. In those first six months in Ft. Lauderdale, he wasn't enjoying himself. But it wasn't until his senior year of college when Smith Jr. noticed an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn. He decided to help that man and it turned into a lifelong passion and mission.

Smith Jr. started this journey just a few days ago. He already made stops in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. He was last in North Carolina before traveling to West Virginia. Next, he will head to Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland.

This is Smith Jr.'s sixth time visiting all 50 states for his organization. He says he wants to encourage kids to put down their video games and make a difference in the world.