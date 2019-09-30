REAL ID deadline approaching for West Virginians wanting to board an airplane

West Virginia residents who want to board an airplane have just one year to get in compliance with new ID requirements.

Transportation Security Administration officers who staff the ticket document checking stations at airports will not allow travelers into the checkpoint without a REAL ID-compliant license or another form of acceptable ID after Oct. 1, 2020.

The new requirements are part of a federal law (The REAL ID Act of 2005) that mandates that a REAL ID is needed for federal purposes.

REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver's licenses and identification cards. The improvements are intended to inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.

West Virginia’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small gold star in the upper right corner to indicate that they meet federal regulations.

West Virginians can upgrade to a REAL ID-compliant license for a $10 surcharge, in addition to standard fees, when they get a new license at a West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles office.

To get the REAL ID-compliant license, people will need to stop by their local West Virginia DMV offices in person and bring certain documents to prove U.S. citizenship and West Virginia residency.

The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has more information on how to obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card.

