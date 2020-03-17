Raceland Police Department limiting hours

Due to COVID-19, the Raceland Police Department says they are limiting their services until further notice to make sure officers can be available when they are needed.

The department says if you have a general crime to report, you can contact the Greenup County E-911 Center's non-emergency number at 606-473-1411. They say an officer will call and take your report via phone.

Officers are still responding to in progress calls, according to Raceland Police.

The department says the office will be closed to the public until further notice.