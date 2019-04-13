Raceland community mourning death of Fire Captain

The Raceland, Kentucky community is mourning the death of a 15 year veteran with the City of Raceland Fire Department.

Fire Chief Pete Cochran tells WSAZ their Captain, 29-year-old Cody Grubb, unexpectedly passed away of natural causes early Saturday morning.

Grubb served the Raceland and Flatwoods community over his 15 years as a firefighter.

Chief says Grubb began his career as a Junior Firefighter later moving up the ranks to Captain.

The department says they plan to hold both his visitation and funeral inside the Raceland Fire Department and are raising money to help Grubb's family cover funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

The department says times of the visitation and funeral have not been decided as of Saturday evening.