Railroad employee hit and killed by train in Wood County

A person has died after being hit by a train Saturday near Parkersburg.

Our sister station, WTAP reports the person has been identified as a CSX employee, but a name has not been released.

WTAP reports it happened just before 4 p.m. close to DuPont road near the Chemours Washington Works.

"Chemours expresses our deepest sympathy to the family and co-workers of the individual who was killed in a tragic railroad accident near Washington Works late this afternoon," a statement read.

CSX confirmed the death in a statement saying, "A CSX employee was fatally injured following an incident involving a train today near Parkersburg, WV. CSX extends our deepest sympathy to the family, friends and co-workers of the individual. The incident is currently under investigation."