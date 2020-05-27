Railroad tie fire closes 8th Avenue in Huntington

Part of 8th Avenue is closed Wednesday afternoon in East Huntington due to railroad ties that are burning, our crew at the scene says.

The roadway is closed in the area of 24th Street after Huntington firefighters put down lines to fight the flames.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Cabell County 911 dispatchers confirmed railroad ties were on fire at that location.

Additional details are unavailable at this time, but we have a crew at the scene.

