Raleigh Co. man leads deputy on chase through Fayette Co.

A man from Raleigh County lead police on a chase in Fayette County, according to the Fayette County Sheriff.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says a sheriff's deputy was monitoring traffic on Thursday on Legend's Highway in Glen Jean when he noticed a person riding on a motorcycle did not stop at the intersection.

Dustyn Allen Dodson, 22 of Shady Spring, lead the deputy on a chase through Mount Hope and into Raleigh County, where he was arrested after running out of gas.

Dodson was arrested and charged with fleeing law enforcement, driving while license revoked to DUI, and other traffic offenses.

Sheriff Fridley says Dodson is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a firearm, and was charged with prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is also on parole and is now awaiting court proceedings.