Raleigh County student to compete in national spelling bee

A Beckley-Stratton Middle School student and regional spelling bee champion will put his skills to the test against other students from across the country, during the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee, which began Monday in the nation’s capitol.

Seventh grade student Mark Imbing, who began competing in spelling contests while in fourth grade, won the 2019 Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee in Charleston in March, and will be the 564th speller in the national competition. He was the fourth Raleigh County student in a row to win the regional contest.

Monday’s preliminary competition consisted of one round of spelling and three rounds of vocabulary, followed by two spelling-only preliminary rounds. The top 100 spellers, determined by scores on the preliminary test and correct spelling in rounds two and three, then advance to the finals Thursday.

ESPN3 will live-stream Tuesday’s preliminary spelling competition, ESPN2 will broadcast the semifinal round Thursday, and ESPN will present the championship Thursday evening, beginning at 8 p.m.