Rap superstar Nelly is headed to Charleston.

The Grammy-winning hip-hop artist will appear at the Clay Center’s Maier Foundation Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

Tickets pre-sale will start Tuesday, Dec. 10, while tickets to the public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 13. They will be priced at $40, $65, $75, $89, and $99 for access to the dance zone.