Rare fall Tornado Watch issued for parts of West Virginia and Kentucky

Stormy weather is passing Thursday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier headlines the risks of high winds and street flooding downpours:

In an October that began in the throes of a “flash” drought with scalding 95 degree heat, the month is going out with a bang with soaking, street flooding rains, gusty winds and now a tornado watch for parts of the region. The risk for spin-up twisters to accompany the squall rains is mainly in West Virginia and far southeastern Kentucky.

Here are the specifics as issued by the National Weather Service. In a nutshell, the passage of the afternoon heaviest rains may be accompanied by strong winds and a few brief tornado warnings.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a...

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Far east Kentucky

Far northwest North Carolina

Far northeast Tennessee

Southwest Virginia

West Virginia

* Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 1245 PM

until 700 PM EDT.

* Primary threats include...

A couple tornadoes possible

Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts

to 75 mph possible

SUMMARY...A thin line of low-topped convection should spread rapidly

northeast this afternoon. Damaging winds from strong to locally

severe wind gusts will be the primary hazard. Some intensification

to the line is anticipated towards late afternoon, which should

support a risk for a couple tornadoes.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles

east and west of a line from 20 miles southeast of Bristol TN to 50

miles northwest of Elkins WV. For a complete depiction of the watch

see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.

