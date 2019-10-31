Rare fall Tornado Watch issued for parts of West Virginia and Kentucky

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Stormy weather is passing Thursday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier headlines the risks of high winds and street flooding downpours:
In an October that began in the throes of a “flash” drought with scalding 95 degree heat, the month is going out with a bang with soaking, street flooding rains, gusty winds and now a tornado watch for parts of the region. The risk for spin-up twisters to accompany the squall rains is mainly in West Virginia and far southeastern Kentucky.
Here are the specifics as issued by the National Weather Service. In a nutshell, the passage of the afternoon heaviest rains may be accompanied by strong winds and a few brief tornado warnings.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a...
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Far east Kentucky
Far northwest North Carolina
Far northeast Tennessee
Southwest Virginia
West Virginia
* Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 1245 PM
until 700 PM EDT.
* Primary threats include...
A couple tornadoes possible
Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
to 75 mph possible
SUMMARY...A thin line of low-topped convection should spread rapidly
northeast this afternoon. Damaging winds from strong to locally
severe wind gusts will be the primary hazard. Some intensification
to the line is anticipated towards late afternoon, which should
support a risk for a couple tornadoes.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles
east and west of a line from 20 miles southeast of Bristol TN to 50
miles northwest of Elkins WV. For a complete depiction of the watch
see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.