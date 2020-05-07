Rare May snow threat opens Mother’s Day weekend

Chilly Friday rain produces ½”-1”



Friday night snow showers offer prospect of a dusting



Sub-freezing nights spell doom for early plants

There has been a buzz around the weather center this week as a late season “Polar Vortex” sets up shop where it failed to do so this winter in Ontario-Quebec provinces in Canada. Admittedly the May whirlpool in the upper air pattern is not as strong as its winter big brother, but still chances are we will all be impressed with what Old Man Winter delivers this weekend.

Let’s set the stage with another soaking Friday rain that will produce one half to one inch of water while mustering pockets of street flooding.

These rains will be relatively comfy to start with morning temperatures in the 50s before a stiff wind shift to the north by afternoon draws colder air in to end the day. Look for evening rush hour to be wet and chilly with readings in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

As the steady rains wind down by dusk, the last hour of the rain may mix with wet melting snow. But that is where the “fun” begins!

Turns out the north wind flow will be plenty cold and moist enough to trigger an evening of sporadic showers even squalls. At first these showers will fall as rain and snow mixed. But after dark with colder air arriving, the action should turn to snow. Granted by this time the showers/squalls will look like fingers on radar suggesting not everyone sees them. But areas that do get in on snow can easily see the rose and clematis petals whitened.

By Saturday morning, air and ground temperatures will be below 32 degrees so some communities will awaken to a dusting of snow and even areas of black ice. Tender potted plants, ferns and the zinnias I planted from seeds meant to be given out at the Home & Garden show are doomed unless precautions are taken.

Mother’s Day will also start frosty cold before warming sun takes over for mom by afternoon.

As for records, I recall two Mays that had snow. The first was on Sunday, May 7 when we awakened to a dusting on cars and rooftops. Around when the Clay Center in Charleston opened, I recall a Putnam County 2” Saturday night though I cannot pinpoint the year yet!

So flip a coin snow or no snow Friday night? I say heads yes!

