Rare late winter in spring pattern

As we prep for the first of three or four nights in the next seven to wake up with frost, one has to wonder why is it turning so cold so late in the spring?

First off, getting May frosts are not that uncommon. If you live away from city limits your average date of the last spring frost is early May. For city slickers, late April has become the norm for the last spring painting of white from Jack Frost.

After a mainly gloomy Wednesday, skies did clear in time for late day sunshine in parts of the region. Ohio and Kentucky seeing a nice sunset.

Under the cover of darkness, a north wind will channel a chilly air flow our way. Sunrise temperatures will nestle down into the low and mid-30s, rendering tender plants susceptible to frost. Turns out that will be one tou four nights through early next week capable of nipping or even killing tropical plants.

Thursday’s weather will warm into the 60s, courtesy of bountiful sun and a quickening southwest wind.

But Friday’s weather will take a decided turn as a chilly rain arrives. The half to three-quarters of an inch of rain that falls will keep those lush lawns in the meadows hard to mow.

More importantly, that rain may end as a rare period of wet snow across the region. Should it snow, odds would favor melting, though a grassy or rooftop coating would not be totally off the wall for Friday evening.

Then both Saturday and Sunday mornings will feature sub-freezing air and a likely killing freeze for those tropical plants not covered or brought in.

Mother’s Day will dawn frosty then turn sunshiny and milder by afternoon.

