Rare basketball card found at local Ravenswood shop

Rodney Smith Works at S&S Baseball Cards and Collectibles in downtown Ravenswood with his wife, who owns the shop. Baseball and basketball cards line the shelves of the business.

The owners of S&S Baseball Cards and Collectibles in Ravenswood, West Virginia, encountered a rare basketball card worth up to $20,000.

"We have hobby boxes, which is things like this," Smith said. "There are packs in here and individual cards."

Sometimes Smith sees customers find a card worth a few thousand dollars, but nothing like what was found Wednesday.

"It is the most expensive card that has ever been pulled from this shop in the 31 years that we have been there," Smith said.

A longtime customer showed up to the shop to buy cards like he has for 25 years and bought one of the collectible packs. He unwrapped the cards in front of Smith's wife who was working at the time, a normal procedure for longtime customers at shop.

When Smith's wife saw the card, Smith says they were elated.

"It was a Zion Williamson Panini Contenders Rookie Ticket Cracked Ice autographed number 13 of 25, so there are 25 of these in the world," Smith said. "Zion signed all of them."

Zion Williamson was the number one pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, picked up by the New Orleans Pelicans. Smith researched online and found out how much the card is going for.

He says the card is sold for around $19,000 to $20,000, but he added that could go even higher. Smith explains the reason the card could be worth more is based on the way Williamson played Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pelicans lost overall, but the game was Zion Williamson's first-ever basketball game. He says Williamson played extremely well, rendering the card more valuable. Smith noted that the centered placement of Williamson's signature makes the card more special.

Smith says the new lucky owner of that card wants to remain anonymous but is a long time friend of the family and the store's original owner, Smith's mother in law.

"The saddest part about this is that her mother was not here to see this," Smith said. "I'd just tell her that he hit the big one that he's been looking for all these years."