Rats invade Portsmouth condemned home

Rodents have invaded a condemned home on the corner of 15th and Kinney Streets in a Portsmouth neighborhood.

The rats occupied the home after city health officials unloaded 39 tons of garbage in early June.

With rolling rainstorms and high sewer lines over the past few weeks, Portsmouth city health and sanitation workers have been unable to set out bait and traps for the rats, which has allowed the rodents to multiply.

Neighbors surrounding the condemned home have had to defend their houses from rodents that have begun crossing the street.

Children who live in the area have had their play time limited due to rats running all over the area.

"We still play outside," said local resident Makiyah McGinnis. "But I don't like to play outside as much and I don't like looking at the house because it gives me the creeps."

Portsmouth city officials say crews will be out to bait the rats Thursday morning.

Earlier this month, we covered a neighborhood watch group meeting concerning the abandoned and boarded-up homes.