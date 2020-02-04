Ravenswood City Council approves lease agreement for medical marijuana dispensary

Two very different issues – medical marijuana and term limits – came up Tuesday night at the Ravenswood City Council meeting.

Council members approved a lease agreement for a medical marijuana dispensary. Mountaineer Integrated Care Inc. will open in the 200 block of Walnut Street, provided it gets proper permits from Jackson County and the state.

During the meeting, council and members of the public had the chance to ask questions about the use of medicinal marijuana and what it would mean for the community.

The medical cannabis law was passed and signed by Gov. Jim Justice in 2017. The statewide applications for dispensaries is Feb. 18.

In other business, Council voted unanimously to put the proposed change on the ballot so voters can decide to change the term limits. They are suggesting making the terms four years instead of two.

Voters will see the issue when they head to the polls in May.

