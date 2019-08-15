Ravenswood City Hall to be housed in new building

The city of Ravenswood headquarters will soon have a new address.

Mayor Josh Miller says that the development authority is working on a 10-year lease-purchase agreement for the old BB&T branch building.

The plan is for the new location to house all city departments.

According to Miller, the building was assessed at $1m but the city will pay $500,000.

City Council still has to approve the deal that Miller says will include leasing the third floor of the building to help generate money.

