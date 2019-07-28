Ravenswood apartment on fire, firefighters working to contain

Firefighters are called to a working structure fire in Jackson County Saturday night.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 PM at an apartment complex on Fleming Avenue in Ravenswood, West Virginia.

A reporter with WSAZ’s sister station, WTAP, is at the scene, say flames were still visible as of 11:22 PM Saturday.

Authorities say the part of the complex on fire has four apartments in it. The fire has spread to three of the apartments and is heading for the fourth.

The Ravenswood and Ripley Fire Departments, Ravenswood Police Department, Jackson County EMS, as well as Cottageville and Silverton Volunteer Fire Departments and Appalachian Power are all on scene.

No reports of injuries at this time.

It is undetermined what caused the blaze.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

