Ravenswood man arrested for alleged kidnapping

A Ravenswood man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman on Wednesday.

Barry Thompson, 56, of Ravenswood, was arrested and charged with kidnapping to inflict injury.

The victim told a deputy she was previously in a relationship with Thompson, and after it ended, she met him in Ripley to get some personal belongings back.

According to the criminal complaint, Thompson acted like he was going to give the victim her purse back. As she reached for it, Thompson allegedly grabbed her arms and pulled her into his vehicle. He then proceeded to drive north on Parkersburg Road.

The victim said that while they were driving, "Thompson told her that if he was not going to have her, no one was and that he was taking her to a back road in Wood County to kill her.” That's when Thompson allegedly pulled out a handgun.

While on Medina Road, the victim said Thompson tried to pull over at a park and ride. She used that as her opportunity to jump out of the vehicle.

The suspect allegedly turned around and tried to run her over. He then allegedly got out of the vehicle, grabbed her again, and thew her back into the vehicle.

According to the complaint, Thompson put the gun to the victim's head this time and told her again he was going to kill her.

At the intersection of Medina Road and Parkersburg Road, the victim was able to jump out of the vehicle again. She ran to a nearby home, and that's the address deputies responded to.

Thompson was later arrested in Silverton.