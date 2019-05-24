Ravenswood officer helps with marriage proposal

When you're driving down the road and you see those blue lights behind you, your heart may start to race. For one Ravenswood man, his heart was racing for another reason.

James Pauley and his girlfriend Amanda Staats have been together for just over one year. A few weeks ago, Pauley decided to pop the question.

"She's good to me, and I wouldn't want to have it any other way," Pauley said.

He reached out to the Ravenswood Police Department for help and they gladly agreed. An officer pulled the couple over after Pauley revved his truck engine, making smoke come out of his tailpipe.

"I saw the blue lights and I was like, 'oh no,'" Staats said.

Police asked the couple to step out of the car and questioned them, asking for an explanation about why Pauley had to "show off." That was his cue, and Pauley got down on one knee! Amanda said yes, and the couple is so excited to start planning.

Pauley said he is glad he could get the police involved because they do so much for the community. "I really appreciate what they did for me and I couldn't tell you exactly how much it means to me," he said.